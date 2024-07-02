Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Boosted by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4,665.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,972,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888,907 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,259,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,810,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,742,000 after purchasing an additional 919,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,674,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,567,000 after purchasing an additional 915,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,642,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161,123. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

