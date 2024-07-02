Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 315.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,594 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 138.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 650,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Amcor by 354.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 689,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 537,939 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.80 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,052,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,290. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

