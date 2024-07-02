Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Amedisys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMED traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 791,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $89.55 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair cut shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $1,983,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the third quarter worth about $4,810,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 181.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 373.2% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 33,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 26,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

