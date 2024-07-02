Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Lowered to $387.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $390.00 to $387.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMP. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $426.00 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $446.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $428.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.95 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 247.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

