Analysts Set Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) PT at C$19.17

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.17.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$16.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$17.40. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.48.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

