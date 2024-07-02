Analysts Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) PT at $5.69

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.
Several analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $645.17 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.64. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.78.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
