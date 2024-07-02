Analysts Set UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) PT at $5.69

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.69.

Several analysts recently commented on UWMC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in UWM by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $645.17 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.64. UWM has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 1,333.33%.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

