Analysts’ Upgrades for July 2nd (ASB, CMA, EVBN, FCNCA, GRMN, HE, IVAC, KW, PFG, PYPL)

Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 2nd:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $1,900.00 price target on the stock.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $96.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $88.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a neutral rating to a positive rating. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

