ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, June 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,400.00.

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $62.64. 104,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $137.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.01 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 6.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

