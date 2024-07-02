ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Chad Gassert Sells 20,000 Shares

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 193,226 shares in the company, valued at $12,258,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Chad Gassert also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $1,288,200.00.
- On Wednesday, May 1st, Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total transaction of $1,332,400.00.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $62.64. 104,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,842. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $70.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 361.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
