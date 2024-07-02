Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $74.73 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00045734 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012712 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.