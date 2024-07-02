Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2862 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 74,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,347. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

