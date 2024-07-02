Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.29

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.2862 per share on Thursday, July 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of AIF stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $14.74. 74,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,347. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $12.49 and a one year high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.
Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile
