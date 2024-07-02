Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 1%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.23 and last traded at $218.85. Approximately 16,423,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 64,809,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Apple Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.31. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at $18,768,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock valued at $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 28,362 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in Apple by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 41,955 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Apple by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Apple by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,759,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,519,244,000 after buying an additional 2,826,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

