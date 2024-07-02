Applied Capital LLC FL Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.90. 770,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,822. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

