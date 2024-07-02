Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases 1,704 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 76.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 513,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $248.29. 1,134,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,377. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

