Applied Capital LLC FL Purchases Shares of 9,475 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.69. 2,194,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,066. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

