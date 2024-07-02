Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $34,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $61.94. 1,125,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,309,009. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.