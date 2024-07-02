Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 6.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.94. 858,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,040,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.56.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.81.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.57 million for the quarter. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, SVP Larry Todd Edwards sold 7,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $68,607.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,415 shares of company stock worth $285,850. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,176,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110,233 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,308,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,644,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 269,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

