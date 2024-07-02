Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 779,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 193,752 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up about 2.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $16,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth $142,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 32,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 225,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

ARCC stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.88. 2,118,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.