Ark (ARK) Trading Down 11% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market cap of $77.75 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000933 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001303 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,862,598 coins and its circulating supply is 181,861,734 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

