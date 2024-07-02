Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

ARKR opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28. Ark Restaurants has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.75.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is -37.13%.

Insider Transactions at Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

