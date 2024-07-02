Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.3 days.
Asahi Group Price Performance
ASBRF stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.
Asahi Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Asahi Group
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.