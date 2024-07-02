Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Short Interest Up 20.1% in June

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 329,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.3 days.

Asahi Group Price Performance

ASBRF stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $34.25 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products.

