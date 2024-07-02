Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Sets New 1-Year High at $287.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 287 ($3.63) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.62), with a volume of 225352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.59).

The stock has a market capitalization of £421.74 million, a PE ratio of 528.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 269.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.41.

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner purchased 1,792 shares of Ashoka India Equity Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 284 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £5,089.28 ($6,437.24). Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

