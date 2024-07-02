Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading 3% Higher

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.21. 68,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,164,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASPN

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,480.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $82,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,280,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,590,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,832,103 shares of company stock valued at $91,679,369. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,684,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.