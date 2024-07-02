AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,390,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 29,300,000 shares. Currently, 21.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $7.40 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.72. 6,931,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,517,304. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

