Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells $1,408,783.00 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $1,408,783.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,753,329. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,399,245.40.

On Thursday, June 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,244,577.32.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,292,424.28.

On Monday, June 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $1,289,165.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $1,298,122.32.

On Thursday, May 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,326,801.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $1,401,382.05.

On Friday, May 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total value of $1,494,422.94.

On Friday, May 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $1,512,305.91.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

TEAM traded up $3.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,611. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $152.34 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.94.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Atlassian by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 255.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

