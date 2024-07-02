Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Stake Boosted by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.28% of Atmos Energy worth $50,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after buying an additional 538,578 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after buying an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after acquiring an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.52. The stock had a trading volume of 786,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,898. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

