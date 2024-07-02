AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.76 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 6,231,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 36,653,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.73.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in AT&T by 12.4% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,107,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,760,000 after acquiring an additional 785,100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 313,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 28.6% during the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

