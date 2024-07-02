AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,100 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 539,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.79. 312,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,658. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

AudioEye ( NASDAQ:AEYE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AudioEye will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AudioEye in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AudioEye from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of AudioEye to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.63.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

