AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives C$23.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACQ shares. Atb Cap Markets cut AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cormark set a C$35.00 price target on AutoCanada in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Activity

AutoCanada Price Performance

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,362.00. Insiders have acquired 12,700 shares of company stock worth $290,195 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada stock opened at C$19.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.24. The stock has a market cap of C$451.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$17.76 and a 12-month high of C$27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.49 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.7074165 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

Further Reading

