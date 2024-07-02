Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $255.42 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.42.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $235.67 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.79 and its 200 day moving average is $243.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,769,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,932,020,000 after buying an additional 173,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,492,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,570,000 after buying an additional 249,566 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,625,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,354,000 after buying an additional 81,869 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,576,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,287,000 after buying an additional 553,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after buying an additional 589,831 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

