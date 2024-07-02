Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Hits $11.34 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $11.34 billion and $242.57 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $28.76 or 0.00046334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,531,780 coins and its circulating supply is 394,185,410 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

