Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Shares Acquired by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 69.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,255,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,945,000 after buying an additional 2,559,207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 50,355 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AVSC traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.63. 39,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,098. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. The firm has a market cap of $990.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

