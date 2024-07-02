Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 37,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ AWRE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. 8,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. Aware has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 36.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

