Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 665,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXSM

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,778,000 after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,740,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,512 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 685,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.93. The company had a trading volume of 427,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,435. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.26. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. Research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.