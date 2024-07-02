Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Balchem worth $20,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $39,164,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Balchem by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Balchem by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 258,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Balchem by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.10. 155,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average of $149.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $110.74 and a 52-week high of $159.52. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at Balchem

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $239.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Balchem news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $297,934.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,196.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

