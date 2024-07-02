Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a payout ratio of 8.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

