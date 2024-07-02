Bank of America Boosts Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $83.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.31.

Insmed Trading Down 1.0 %

INSM opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $70.65.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Insmed Company Profile



Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

