Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 269,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 49,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,214,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,697,602. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $317.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

