Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Barings BDC by 104.8% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Barings BDC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 576.5% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 390,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,912. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.31.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 45.35% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $69.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

