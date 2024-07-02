Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 26,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,069. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. As a group, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock. DC Funds LP purchased a new position in shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:BRNS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 642,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. Barinthus Biotherapeutics comprises approximately 14.8% of DC Funds LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. DC Funds LP owned about 1.65% of Barinthus Biotherapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRNS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

