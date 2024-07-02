Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BRNS traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. 26,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,069. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.24. As a group, analysts expect that Barinthus Biotherapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRNS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Barinthus Biotherapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.
Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.
