Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

BDX traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $228.92. 99,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,615 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,381 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

