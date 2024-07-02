Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

BDX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.05. 395,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.83. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

