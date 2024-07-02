Benchmark Boosts Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target to $42.00

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

AOSL stock opened at $38.24 on Friday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 198,291 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

