Bitcoin (BTC) Price Up 0% This Week

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,221.31 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $61,934.62 on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.08 or 0.00616907 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00045933 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00071794 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,719,331 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
