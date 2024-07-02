BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 173,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,956. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

