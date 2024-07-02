BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of BHK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 173,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,956. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.