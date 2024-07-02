BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
Shares of HYT remained flat at $9.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. 332,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,908. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
