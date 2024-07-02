BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGR)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

BGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,529. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.79.

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

