BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance
NYSE:BGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 147,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust
