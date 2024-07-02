BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE:BGY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 147,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,798. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $5.60.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

