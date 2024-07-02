BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.18 Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1774 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMEZ traded down 0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 15.28. 219,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 15.39. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.