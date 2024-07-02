BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BKT traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.75. 57,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. BlackRock Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

Get BlackRock Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.