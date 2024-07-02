BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.53. 40,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,183. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

